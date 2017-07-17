TOP STORIES
THE ENLISHMAN'S HOME IS HIS CASTLE!By: BLACKMAN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Fashion Schools In Ghana: Belinda Kafui Akoli Exhibits Style And Class At Riohs Originate
Here comes Belinda Kafui Akoli. She would soon graduate after a 6-Month Fashion design School at one of Ghana's leadingTalent development centre Riohs Originate Fashion School.
She is part of the Weekday Class and has been through successful training.
Have a Sample Feel of Her Classy Works. And we mean it! Spend just half a year studying and interning at our atelier and become the top fashion designer and illustrator you've always dreamt of becoming.
What are you waiting for? Visit www.riohs.com and apply now.
Your success is definitely assured!
Riohs Originate Fashion School provides services and training for individuals/organizations that value their image, style, colour and insist on promptness, accuracy and consistency.
Riohs Originate was founded in 2010 by Richard Ohene Sika- a writer, singer, fashion designer and talent manager, which has been the driving force behind numerous citizen-centered and educational initiatives.
Richard’s original vision was to offer the general public the chance to take high quality arts courses by distance learning, without prior qualifications or restrictions. He saw Riohs as a means of transforming people’s lives, giving them the opportunity and skills to express their creative talents under the guidance of professional artists.
Today, Riohs Originate is a thriving creativity enhancement institution whose charitable purpose is to widen participation in arts education. Countless students each year now study creative and visual arts by open learning with us.
Visit us on:
Facebook: Riohs Originate
Twitter: Riohs Originate
Contact: WhatsApp Line 0248 32 36 69
Phone: 0248 32 36 69
Photography : DextDee Livingstone assisted
by Ababio-Ajeman Prosper
Makeup: #AbrantieCollege
Director : #Authority #RiohsOriginate
Model : @ Belinda Kafui Akoli
Location : #RiohsOriginateStudio2 and MMfra park
Location Managers: Prysila Eurama Cofie
Nana Kwesi Egyir Riverson
Class Project Manager: Mis Sarah @ Sarah Huang
