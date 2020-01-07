WordDigest2020: Capable Of Greater Works

Listen to article

"Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness" - Isaiah 41:10 KJV

Sometimes we are often faced with challenges making us forget God's will and promises for our lives.

When God called Prophet Isaiah, He knew Isaiah was capable of carrying out the task.

It could be Prophet Isaiah was gradually waning in carrying out his duties so God assured Isaiah of His presence around him from the aforementioned text.

Beloved, God has called you for His purpose and He knows you are capable of performing to His glory so don't be discouraged.

Be motivated to do greater exploits because the God in you is mightier and stronger than that in the world.

Renew your mind because you are capable of greater works according to God's will through Christ.

Be safe and strong.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, thank you for the grace evident in my life. For I know with you by my side I will do greater works in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍ Rev. Ebenezer Zor

WhatsApp +233246646694 or follow me on

www.facebook.com/zorebenezer

[email protected]

[email protected]

#WordDigest2020

#MRCI