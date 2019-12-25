Merry Christmas

Listen

Remember God and Jesus love and adore you. Please relax today and enjoy yourself you deserve it. Remember God sent his only son to die for you so you can enter his rest. That includes you, if you are heavy burdened and weary. It includes you if your a sinner and want forgiveness for your sins, a fresh start and a clean heart. It includes you if you're desperate for love, or need a provider and healer. He came for all of us to have peace, love and joy. So celebrate today. Celebrate the fact God loves you enough to be your everything.

"How can I express my gratitude?

For all the many things you've done for me

Words are not enough to say thank you

Lord, You're my everything

I call You Jireh, Lord My Provider

I call You Nissi, You are My Banner

I call You Rapha, You are My Healer

Lord, You're My everything

I call You Jireh, Lord My Provider

I call You Nissi, You are My Banner

I call You Rapha, You are My Healer

Lord, You're My everything" (Joe Mettle)

Have a beautiful day love Akosua Tuntum Nanaha