12.06.2019 Old Gal in Yoga Pants

Old ladies and glasses

...Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Bifocals, trifocals. What’s next? Quartofocals. Sign me up. I can barely see the Lifetime movie channel. Nonetheless, poor eyesight is a plus when I’m standing naked in front of a mirror. Please, do not picture that.

What does Maxine, the Hallmark character say? “Getting older is like visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. What should be hot is cold, what should be firm is limp, and the buns are bigger than anything else of the menu.” You go feisty, funny, and frumpy female!

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

