10.06.2019

Annoying old ladies

Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

I’m tired of old ladies flapping their dentures about aging with grace. They make use of their sugary voice, “Let’s pay attention to our inner beauty.” Say what? “Keep that smarmy tone alive as I point out your crow’s feet and jowls.” That’s my reply. Let the rest of us old bags protest about getting oldy and moldy.

Minerva agrees. She gave me the okay to snark-tweet the Pollyanna divas. And RSVP this: We’re going to Vegas instead of the Mall of America.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

