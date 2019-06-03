WordDigest: Hold On...(3) It Will Be Alright

"And when the LORD saw that Leah [was] hated, he opened her womb: but Rachel [was] barren

And Leah conceived, and bare a son, and she called his name Reuben: for she said, Surely the Lord hath looked upon my affliction: now therefore my husband will love me."

[Genesis 29:31-32]

KJV

Previously on 'Hold on' series, we have established that when you hold on to God genuinely, change will come and you will make it in life.

Today, we will end this series with, 'It will be alright'.

The above text is telling us how God transformed Leah from a state of barrenness to motherhood.

Initially, God had a plan for Leah. And when her time for motherhood was due, God made things right for her by opening her womb to conceive and bring forth children.

In her state of barrenness, Leah held on to God for things to be made right.

What is your pain or barrenness in life?

What is it God can't change or do?

Keep serving God through Christ Jesus for everything will be alright.

Hold on to God for it s not over.

God bless you.

Prayer

Lord in you, everything will be alright in my life in Jesus' mighty, Amen.

✍Rev. Ebenezer Zor (EZ)

