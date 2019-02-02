The Usefullness Of The Dandelion Plant In Boosting The Immune System

Dandelion can be found wherever similarly as each piece of it is valuable to the man’s immune system. These are common in homesteads, however, like they say, one person’s weed is another person’s recuperating herb. Its history can be traced to places similar to China, Russia, Japan, and Europe. Dandelions roots and leaves have proven to be very essential for wellbeing and enduing human development.

Let’s try and understand the importance of dandelion when taken as a meal or an herb.

Its parts have assorted uses

The plant is nutritious and a recuperating food. The leaves are utilized in servings of salads and teas while the roots can be cooked and used as an espresso substitute, the flowers, moreover, can be used for alcoholic beverages including dandelion wine and some schnapps.

It contains extraordinary minerals

Dandelion is a rich wellspring of minerals, for example, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, iron, silicon and potassium. The leaves, particularly, are adored for its rich nutrients and B-complex vitamins such as Vitamin C, D, K, and calcium. As indicated by Dr. Bernard Jensen, in his book "Foods That Heal", "dandelions greens have more vitamin A than almost any other vegetable”.

Dandelion acts a healing herb

Dandelion help in treating a few ailments and infections, for example, constipation, high blood pressure, loss of appetite, diabetes, loss of weight, hepatitis, and numerous others. With respect to the loss of appetite, you can try a cup dandelion tea to regain your appetite.

Dandelions are rich in phosphorous, iron, potassium, manganese and other essential supplements that facilitate growth. In fact, the roots are revered for its ability tonify the liver and the leaves have a characteristic diuretic impact that expels excess water in the body and this especially good for people who want to lose weight. As for ailment, dandelion is extremely useful for individuals with hypertension, I prescribe this to my patients because it acts as a natural diuretic as found in other prescriptions- Dr. Charlotte Agyiewaa Kodie from the Ghana Health Service clarifies.

Credit:

Phone call Interview with Dr. Kodie

www.healthline.com supported.