Friends Circle: 5 Types Of Friends That Surround You

Friends are individuals who are not members of your family, whom you like and who like you. You probably have several types of friends, some of these relations are very important to you, others are less important. The following are some common category of friends.

Best of friends

Sorry to conclude but 90% of people have best friends. They are essentially people to whom you are closest. They know your every shortcoming, strengths, pains, history and generally everything about you. They are there for you in harsh circumstances and difficult times. They generally have just the right words to comfort you and make you feel exceptional. They do not necessarily have to be with you every now and then, but regardless of where they are, they are dependably there for you. Best friends are people you share your emotions and most profound contemplations too. You do things together and trust each other. There are times best friends spend a great deal of time at each other’s house. Best friends are not restricted to gender. They could be lovers, they could be same sex, and they could be just platonic friends of the opposite sex. Who is your best friend?

Childhood friends

I believe it’s self-explanatory, but it involves a great deal as well. Childhood buddies are friends you made in your childhood and through your adolescence. You could have made them when you were in elementary school or even middle school. You do not often talk so much due to distance, but they become part of your friends’ world for sharing childhood memories with you. Childhood friends could likewise be friends you made in your neighborhoods or your favorite game when you were younger. You keep in touch and sometimes visit others during the high school get-together or weddings. In any case, there are exemptions when childhood friends become best friends for a lifetime. I would say soul mates.

School friends

School friends range, from every level of academic life, usually from your present state. These are the friends you interact with at school yet seldom spend time away from school. They may include people in your class or people you have lunch with after class. There are times you meet in study groups to help each other academically. Moreover, these kinds of friends are strictly limited to academic work.

Friends from organizations

Organizations here may represent, place of work, church, or at clubs. These are the friends you meet through certain activity. For examples, Mary has a good friend at her workplace. They only talk to each other in the working environment, once they leave work, the discussion stops. Most of their conversation relates to things that happened at the workplace or gossiping.

Friends with whom you share an interest or activity

They are people you know because you share an enthusiasm for all intents and purpose. Common interest could be a skill you share together and meet up annually at an event. For example, Abena and Christine met at a fashion show to display their work of art. This event is done once every month and they meet at the event to rekindle their friendship and share ideas of their interests. Can you relate to this?

We meet people every day and every hour, but you have the power to segregate them according to how you see them. However, you must be extra careful with the people you include in your friendship circle.

Image source: willyandhobby.com.au