The Gardener, Vine, And Branches 7 (Fruit Bearing)

Memory Verse: John 15:2 NIV

"He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit, he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful."

Understanding this scripture helps us to know our position in the Lord as we walk with him. The first issue that must be considered is that fruit-bearing is not a choice for the child of God. We are under obligation to bear fruit. To bear fruit is to please God.

Fruit bearing is in several folds. We will consider just a few.

1. Bearing the fruit of the Spirit: the child of God is to bear fruit in his or her lifestyle. Growing spiritually is fruit bearing that gives glory to God. In our day to day living, we must seek to live in such a way that we see growth in character as we walk with God.

2. Bearing fruit in soul winning: one of the most sensitive ways by which we can prove our spiritual growth is by witnessing to others about the saving knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. This is done through our lifestyle and communicating our beliefs with others. Sharing the experiences we have had in walking with the Lord helps others to come to know the good Lord through us.

3. Bearing fruit in our work: whatever work we find ourselves doing must bear fruit. We must excel in our transactions... We must seek to grow in every venture we find ourselves.

4. Bearing fruit in our relationships: God connects people and destiny. We must consciously work on growing the relationships around us. A better relationship produces better fruit. Valuing the relationships we are blessed with increases our output on every side of our lives.

May the Lord empower us with enough grace to be fruitful in all our endeavors in Jesus mighty name.

Remain blessed

Image source: parishes.wau.org