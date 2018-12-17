Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Dec 17, 2018 | Beauty & Fashion

Miss Africa Great Britain Leila Samati Releases 2019 Charity Calendar

By Miss Africa GB
Miss Africa Great Britain Leila Samati Releases 2019 Charity Calendar

Recently crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2018/19, Leila Samati, her princesses and finalists have released an African themed charity calendar for 2019.

The model and Adult Nursing undergraduate from Guinea Bissau features alongside Nigerian 1st Princess Oreoluwa Willams Kofoworade, and 2nd princess Elizabeth Seyi from Togo.

Also featured in the 2019 calendar are finalist’s Gracia Susuzande (DR Congo), Shantelle Mpofu (Zimbabwe) and Tomi Adekoya (Nigeria).

Leila's charity mandate is to support the advancement of child education in Africa and the calendar release marks the beginning of her fundraising activities in aid of the less privileged. Funds raised from its sale would go towards helping the primary school children of ESCOLA DE ENSINO PRIVADO AFONSO BITIPTA in Bissau, Guinea Bissau whom she and her team will be visiting in April 2019.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of stationery, chairs and desks for the 200 students of the school.

Fore more details about the calendar and Leila’s mission, please visit www.missafricagb.com

1217201813137 1j041q5ccw aug

1217201813137 wcrevihuto apr

1217201813138 8dt2wjivvq dec

1217201813138 uaqctgfsrn feb

1217201813138 qulxoba443 jan

1217201813138 0g830m4yxt july

1217201813138 j5fqi7t2g0 june

1217201813140 8et2xkjwvq mar

1217201813140 13041q5dcw may

1217201813140 h40n1r5edy nov

1217201813140 qulxoca443 oct

1217201813140 0g830n4yyt sep

Beauty & Fashion
Powered By Modern Ghana
Dapo Desina Atelier drops Vibrant Holiday Collection “STAR”
Extravagant Wedding Ceremonies Have Been Banned As Part Of Its Morality Campaign
ModernGhana Meets Ghanaian UK Fashion Icon YAW BAKO
Fashion Schools In Ghana: Riohs Originate Fashion School Wins Top Industry Awards
TOP STORIES

Mahama Describes 2018 Christmas Under NPP Most Driest for Gh...

15 hours ago

$12.5m Drone Deal Wont be Funded By 2018 Budget– Bawumia Sla...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line