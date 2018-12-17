Miss Africa Great Britain Leila Samati Releases 2019 Charity Calendar

Recently crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2018/19, Leila Samati, her princesses and finalists have released an African themed charity calendar for 2019.

The model and Adult Nursing undergraduate from Guinea Bissau features alongside Nigerian 1st Princess Oreoluwa Willams Kofoworade, and 2nd princess Elizabeth Seyi from Togo.

Also featured in the 2019 calendar are finalist’s Gracia Susuzande (DR Congo), Shantelle Mpofu (Zimbabwe) and Tomi Adekoya (Nigeria).

Leila's charity mandate is to support the advancement of child education in Africa and the calendar release marks the beginning of her fundraising activities in aid of the less privileged. Funds raised from its sale would go towards helping the primary school children of ESCOLA DE ENSINO PRIVADO AFONSO BITIPTA in Bissau, Guinea Bissau whom she and her team will be visiting in April 2019.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of stationery, chairs and desks for the 200 students of the school.

Fore more details about the calendar and Leila’s mission, please visit www.missafricagb.com