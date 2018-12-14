Things Successful People Do On Fridays

How’s it going guys? It’s Friday. Everybody looks forward to Fridays. What’s so special about Friday? I think because most people get to do what they really want to do. They are tired of their boss, bossing them around all day and want some freedom. I remember when I was in high school, I was always looking for to the weekend. On Friday’s now, I look forward to working on and growing my online business. It OK to have fun every now and then and loosen up but just remember, you only got 24 hours in a day.

I believe successful people use Fridays to get ahead of the competition, because most people are wasting their time. What would it feel like if everyday was Friday for you? It is possible with online marketing. How would it feel not having to answer to a boss on Monday mornings.? Think about it for a couple of minutes. It would feel great right. Their are 52 Fridays in a year. What would happen if you used some of those Fridays to get ahead in your business. Most people don’t think about the big picture. I challenge you to work on your dreams when everyone else is unfocused.

The first thing successful people do is plan and prioritize the following week. They plan out the most important things, they need to get done and accomplish next week. Steven Covey the author of the seven habits of highly effective people, talks about prioritizing. We cannot manage time but we can manage our self’s. They plan their Monday’s before Mondays.

Another thing they do is reflect on their week. It would be a good idea to reflect on what kind of week you had. Successful people think about how they can improve the following week. I think more people should celebrate their small victories that they accomplished. It gives you a carrot.. Have you heard about the carrot and the stick? I will talk about this later in my next blog.

Last thing they do is plan a fun weekend to do list. Now its time for fun. Have you guys heard of the saying “work hard, play hard.” It is so true. You need some down time to relax your body. I like to go out for drinks with friends or try a new restaurant. Find something fun to do. Everybody has their own version of fun. Do something different this weekend.