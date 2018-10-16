modernghana logo

Beauty & Fashion

These Photos Depicts The Funny and Model Side Of Counselor Lutterodt

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
Popular TV and radio relationship counselor, Cyril George Lutterodt popularly called Counselor Lutterodt is a great lover of tailored suits.

He is among the few male celebrities who are making suits exciting again for the millennials. We are in love with his looks because he thinks outside the box in terms of color, fabric, and pattern to stand out among the rest.

The controversial counselor has an enviable closet full of a different classic suit as he has shown over the past years on various red carpets and other star-studded events.

Counsellor Lutterodt has a unique fashion sense and can be easily model for any Ghanaian menswear brand; will some supervision as he has already started on his Instagram.

Check out some photos below:
