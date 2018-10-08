Kenya Dominates Awards List At The 25th Africa Edition Of World Travel Awards

This is the sixth time that Maasai Mara National Reserve has been crowned as Africa's Leading National Park; having beaten five other national parks across Africa.

Diani Beach has received the award for five consecutive years, having outmatched five other beach destinations.

Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve and Diani Beach have been named Africa's Leading National Park and Leading Beach Destination respectively during the 25th Africa edition of the World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony that was held in Durban, South Africa.

Nanyuki- based Ol Pejeta Conservancy - home to the world's two remaining northern white rhinos - was named Africa's leading Conservation Company.

Commenting on the awards, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Betty Radier said the awards are a confirmation of Kenya's unrivalled top position as a beach and safari destination.

'We are honoured as a destination to receive these awards. The awards truly attest to the fact that Kenya offers an unrivalled beach and safari product experience that is second to none in Africa,' Dr. Radier said.

National carrier, Kenya Airways was named Africa's Leading Airline in the Business Class for the sixth year in a row and in the Economy Class for a second time.

Among the Kenyan hotels and tented camps that won awards include Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Aberdare Country Club, and Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi. Bonfire Adventures was named Africa's Leading Travel Agency for the third year running.

KTB CEO, Dr. Radier noted that these awards are proof that Kenya's travel and hospitality industry is definitely on the right track. She thanked the World Travel Awards for the recognition they have made of Kenya's world class tourism product.

In 2017, Kenya was named the world's Leading Safari Destination.