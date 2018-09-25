1. Memorable (The food has a simple and memorable brand name, that even toddlers and foreigners can pronounce with easy. NB: Make your Brand name memorable, ie FUFU.

2. Commitment - one needs to be committed and have the patience to go through all the processes of preparing the meal. No shortcuts! When people try to use any shortcut means to prepare it, it loses its value (fufu flour is an insult to Fufu and is not approved by the Fufu Lovers Association ). NB: Be committed to building a lasting brand, ie Fufu

3. Comradeship (it brings people together). Anywhere there is good Fufu, people gather. In 1927, Israel and Palestine are believed to have signed a one month peace pact after both leaders enjoyed a bowl of fufu together. NB. A good brand attracts

This morning Fufu has been approved by the FDA.

#BKC

#fufu

#Rebrand18 #BrandingBeyondVisuals #OCT20