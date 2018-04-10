5 Biblical Truths For Parents Of Terminally Ill Children

Photo credit - 123rf

Being the parent of a terminally ill child is no easy task. The joy of a new day turns into fear that it may be the last one your child will see. You love this child that God has blessed you with. Yet, you fight everyday for strength to smile when all you want to do is cry. They are a part of you and you are a part of them. Their pain is your pain. Their fear is your fear. Their hope is your hope. Their prayers are your prayers. Sometimes we feel God is being unfair to this beautiful child He gave you. They deserve more time to live.

Here are some words of encouragement from the bible for you to meditate on:

We must remain faithful and trust in God’s plan.

The LORD is good, A stronghold in the day of trouble, And He knows those who take refuge in Him. (Nahum 1:7)

No parent prays for God to give them a sickly child. Parents pray the same prayer over their unborn child. “Let this baby be healthy”. When this prayer is not answered we must trust His plan for this child while he or she is here on this earth.

God knows your pain and afflictions.

The LORD is near to the brokenhearted And saves those who are crushed in spirit. (Psalms 34:18)

He knows how hard it is for you to stay positive in the sea of your sorrow. He knows the strength you must gather to fight away depression and despair. He is there hearing all your prayers.

God will never leave you comfortless.

“I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” (John 14:18)

God loves you and your child. He will send the Comforter to you and your child during this time in your life. God will never leave you or your child, nor forsake either one of you.

God heals the brokenhearted.

He heals the brokenhearted And binds up their wounds. (Psalms 147:3)

When your child’s journey on earth is at an end, great despair will come. The void your child will leave in your life will seem unbearable. Know this, God will wrap his everlasting arms around your shattered dreams, broken heart and torn soul. He will mend you. You will find peace, joy and love in their life once again.

This time in your life will be a testimony for others.

He comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others. When they are troubled, we will be able to give them the same comfort God has given us. (2 Corinthians 1:4)

The experiences of your child’s life and death are now your testimony to help parents. Every life is an inspiration to someone else’s affliction. When the time is right, you will be an extension of God’s comforting arms to another parent. Their life, once again, will have meaning and celebrated.