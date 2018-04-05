How Often Should You Wash Your Bra?

Photo credit- Youtube

We've all peered into our dresser, wondering if we can get away with wearing our last clean bra just one more day. Surely it can't be that dirty. Well, allow us to make your decision easier. Our experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute offer the final word on how and how often to wash a bra, along with what not to do on laundry day.

How to Wash a Bra

Use a mesh garment bag to cushion the bra and keep it from twisting and tangling in your washing machine. Hook the bra before you put it in the bag to prevent it from snagging on other garments. Select the most delicate cycle your washer offers and consider using a mild detergent, like Woolite ($28, amazon.com ). Bras generally need a gentler treatment, but check the care label for the best instructions.

To dry, lay the bra flat on a towel and skip the dryer, as the heat and agitation of a dryer can damage the elasticity and shape and hanging it to dry can cause stretching. Before you walk away, make sure the cups aren't misshapen or folded and use a towel to blot up excess water (but don't wring or twist the bra). Once dry, stack your delicates together in your drawer to help them maintain their shape.

Now, make sure you're not sabotaging all your hard work with these mishaps.

4 Common Bra Washing Mistakes

1. Cleaning it after every wear

Back away from the detergent. Washing your bra too often can do more harm than good. "Over-washing can damage the elasticity, which is essential for providing the proper support," says Lexie Sachs, product analyst in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab. Unless you're really sweaty, wait three or four wears before washing. "Every few wears should be sufficient, but it does depend on your activity level," says Sachs.

2. Misdefining a "wear"

"If you're outside on a humid day and end up sweating a lot, you'll want to wash your bra sooner," Sachs says. "On the other hand, if you throw a bra on for a couple hours, that might not count as a 'wear.'" Since washing gets rid of the oils and germs that accumulate, the more oil you're producing, the more frequently you'll need to launder your bra. So, that lacy bra you break out for dressy occasions can probably live in your drawer for awhile, but you'll want to wash your sports bra from spin class after every use.

3. Worrying about your "rotation"

Good news for those of us who just can't keep track of one more thing: we give you full permission to forget which bra you wore yesterday. "You should have several bras to rotate through to avoid stressing elastic over time, but wearing the same bra two days in a row isn't an issue," says Sachs. "Taking it off at night should allow plenty of time for it to recover its shape and elasticity. If it can't do that in eight to 12 hours, waiting an extra day won't make a big difference."

4. Storing without care

Crumples, creases and haphazard piles can cause the bras to become misshapen. "Line them up in a drawer, like they do in the store," says Carolyn Forte, director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab. "If you fold them with one cup inside of the other, you risk messing up the shape and shifting the padding."