4 Great Ways To Get Rid Of Stubborn Fat

Never stop moving.

There's one thing to like about visceral fat: It yields fairly easily to aerobic exercise. Vaporizing calories via running, biking, swimming—anything that gets your heart rate up—wins over resistance training when it comes to getting rid of the stuff. A 2011 study from Duke, published in the American Journal of Physiology, found the sweet spot: Jogging the equivalent of 12 miles a week will help you lose belly fat.

This time, eat protein like you mean it.

Of course you know that protein's essential for a slimmer you and essential for losing belly fat—you couldn't have made it through the Paleo and South Beach crazes without hearing all about it. But here's why protein really needs to play a prime roll on your plate: "Your body starts to produce more insulin as you age, since your muscle and fat cells aren't responding to it properly," explains Louis Aronne, MD, Director of the Obesity Clinic at Cornell. And insulin promotes fat storage, especially around your belly (yippee!).

A diet high in protein may protect you against insulin resistance, Aronne says. One easy way to up your intake is to add Organic Whey Protein to your smoothies, meals, or snacks. (You can also meal prep these 6 protein-packed recipes that will actually last all week .)

In one study, obese women who followed a diet for eight weeks that was roughly 30% protein, 40% carbs, and 30% fat lost significantly more fat—including visceral pudge—than women who stuck to a plan that was 16% protein, 55% carbs, and 26% fat.

Pound the polyunsaturates.

This just in: Saturated fat packs on more visceral fat than polyunsaturated ones, according to a 2014 Swedish study . When subjects ate 750 more calories daily for seven weeks, either in the form of palm oil (saturated) or sunflower oil (polyunsaturated), the former gained more visceral fat while the latter gained more muscle mass and less body fat. You know the deal: Polyunsaturated fats are the ones in nuts, seeds, and fish and can help you lose belly fat

Pucker up.

Obese people who consumed a tablespoon or two of vinegar daily for eight weeks showed significant decreases in body fat, particularly visceral fat, according to a 2009 Japanese study. "One theory is that the acetic acid in the vinegar produces proteins that burn up fat," explains Pamela Peeke, professor of medicine at the University of Maryland and author of Fight Fat After 40.