14 Tips to Avoid Having Miscarriage Naturally:

Suffering a pregnancy loss can be very devastating, especially if you have been trying to conceive or already past 35 years.

Not all miscarriages are actually caused by genetic abnormalities.

If you have once suffered a pregnancy loss, work with your GP to determine the reason for your loss if possible, and to plan a future pregnancy (below).

A healthy lifestyle before and during pregnancy can help to prevent further miscarriages.

Below are strong 14 tips that can help you prevent having a miscarriage naturally:

1. Take adequate prenatal supplements everyday: Folic acid, Zinc, Selenium, Omega 3, Vitamin B complex, beginning at least two to three months before conception, this is very important.

2. Check and boost your progesterone level, naturally.

3. Exercise regularly.

4. Eat nutrient-rich fertility diet.

5. Manage stress.

6. Keep your weight within normal limits.

7. Don't smoke, and stay away from secondhand smoke.

8. Don't drink alcohol or have more than one to two cups of a caffeinated beverage like coffee a day.

9. Avoid illicit drugs.

10. Avoid radiation and poisons such as arsenic, lead, formaldehyde, benzene, and ethylene oxide.

11. Take special care to keep your abdomen safe while pregnant.

12. Avoid sports that carry a higher risk for injury, such as contact sports, and always wear your seat belt.

13. Check with your health care provider before taking any medication including over-the-counter drugs during pregnancy.

14. Avoid environmental hazards such as X-rays and infectious diseases.

Once you tested positive for pregnancy; start early, go organic; get comprehensive prenatal care to carry your baby to full term