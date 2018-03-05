When Your Child Is Failing

Photo credit - Pinterest

As living expenses keep soaring, parents have had to work extra hours to sustain the family-providing food, shelter, clothing and education.

So it gets frustrating when parents try to get quality education for their children but have to constantly deal with their abysmal performance in school.

However, parents should find alternative ways to address the issue rather than getting livid with the child.

Obviously, there’s a problem that needs to be solved but anger is definitely not an answer.

Here are ways parents can make headway in this

Know that there is a problem

First, you need to realise that there is a problem that needs to be solved. So parents need to scrap the anger bit.

Friendly chat

You need to have a friendly chat with your child, finding out how teaching and learning is done in the school, which subjects they find difficult and how they study.

Visit the school

Then it’s time to visit the school and together with the teachers find the underlying cause of her abysmal performance. Then try to find solution to it.

Consider extra classes

Some students have high IQ, others don’t. Some are fast learners and others are not. If you find your child is a slow learner, you may consider hiring a teacher for extra classes after school and on weekends to enable her catch with the class and also improve on her performance.

These are all ways to enable your child perform better. Remember scolding or beating her would not solve the problem. Neither will comparing her to other children.