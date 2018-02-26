How To Prevent Problems From Taking Over You

Photo credit - Shutterstock

DAILY BREATHING MEDITATIONS

Deep breathing is a great tool for reducing growing feelings of anxiety . It’s one of the simplest tools to use, and you don’t need any specialized knowledge to do it. When you breathe deeply, you activate the parasympathetic nervous system , signaling to your brain that you are no longer in danger and can relax. Your heartbeat will slow and you won’t feel like you are in danger anymore.

There are many ways you can add deep breathing to your daily routine. Find something that works for you. If you need someone to walk you through a meditation, there are thousands of guided meditations online that range from a few minutes to a few hours. Or, if you feel like you don’t have much time during the day, you can sneak some breathing into your routine. Practice 5-10 deep breaths right as you’re waking up, or as you are trying to fall asleep. Even if you can only focus on your breath for a few minutes a day, your anxiety levels will become more manageable as you include purposeful breathing in your routine.

LIVE IN THE PRESENT

Along with getting control of your breath, focusing on bringing yourself to the present is a great way to tackle your anxieties. When we’re feeling anxious, it’s very likely we aren’t in the present moment, between worrying about a test you’re taking next week to being scared to going on a date, or replaying old failures in your mind, asking “Would that scenario have gone differently?”

Spending too much time in the past can create a lot of pain and longing, while focusing too much on the future can cause you to worry about things that aren’t even guaranteed to happen.

Worrying about the past, or about the future isn’t going to do anything to change them. It can feel impossible to get your mind off of these situations, but the more you can focus being on the present, the easier it will be for you to stay calm.

One of the best ways to focus on the present is to focus on your senses . What are you touching? What do you smell? What do you see in your environment? What sorts of sounds do you hear? If you’re having a hard time staying present, it can help to say what you sense out loud.

BE AWARE OF YOUR ANXIOUS THOUGHTS

