He Said He Loves Me

He says he loves me, yet he hurts me every day. He promised to treat me like a queen, but even a slave is well treated than me. And he claims he loves, even though he doesnt hesitate to beat the life out of me at the least provocation.

Just last week, we had an argument about the number of children to have. I told him I wanted two but he insisted on three, and for that he slapped me thrice. I see the bruises on my face and I question the love he claims for me. I swear I love him so much, but the torture makes me feel worthless even in my own matrimonial home.

I do what any loving wife would do, yet he fails to see that I exist. Should I stay in this marriage or leave? This is a question I keep asking myself. I suffered with him to build our home. Do I leave for another woman to come and enjoy my sweat? No, I can't, but hmmm, he will eventually kill me if I dont find somewhere to hide what is left of me.

He detests it when I question his attitude. As for him, hes always right. And if I raise any objection, he turns me to a punching bag, and beats me till my cry is no longer heard. No matter who is around, he will never stop, until he is satisfied. I dare not say a word about his behaviour to anyone, not even a pastor, a family member or a friend. As much as I try anything, I only worsen the misery.

Hear the cry of an abused woman—my cry for justice. I want to fight back. I want him to know that he has NO RIGHT to lay hands on me. Yes, that is what I want! But relatives and friends are telling me not to involve the court, that it shall be well. But when will that time come? Why will he profess his love for me. Such a pretender!

Marriage was supposed to be beautiful, both inside and out. Why is my case so different? Why do I have to pretend all is well when someone is around, knowing that its not well at all? I loved him with all I had, I cared for him when no one was there—I took his family as my own! Why this treatment now? What is my crime for being married? What even confuses me is that, after all the abuse, he has the right to climb up to bed and say “I love you,” even though we both know what that means.

How long can I endure this? Till I close my eyes in death? No! As a woman, I deserve better. Enough of the beatings. He deserves to be dealt with by law and I hope the courts will rule fairly in my favour. The marks on my face, the scars at my back, the bruises on my thighs and my medical reportsthey are my evidence. The time is now!

Fellow women, ladies, its about time we made our husbands, fiancés or boyfriends know that abusing a woman is an offence. Be it physical or emotional, never hide under the pretence of love for you to be abused. Report to the necessary authorities for actions to be taken. Husbands, boyfriends, fiancés, please stop abusing your partners. Its not an option. Settling issues shouldn't be through abuse. Show some love, because if we were your sister, you would treat us like one.