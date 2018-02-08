Women: 5 Simple Workout For Bigger Butt In No Time

Photo credit - Depositphotos.com

1. FORWARD LUNGES

Lunges is one of the best butt workouts but they come after squats

Keep in mind you might experience more soreness in your gluteus muscles than any of the other exercises. Here are the steps to follow when doing it:

With your feet straight and shoulder-width apart, hold a pair of dumbbells, your hands are by your side.

Maintain a straight back and step forward with your right leg. Always ensure your ankle is ahead of your knee to avoid too much tension on your knee tendons.

You should feel the stretch in your butt. Shorter strides will focus more on your legs, so aim for wider strides so as to hit the butt muscles.

Next, push yourself off with the heel of the extended right leg to get back in the starting position.

Repeat this with your left leg to complete one rep.

Complete this exercise for 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions. Balancing your weight may be an issue for beginners but it becomes much easier with practice.

2. PILE SQUATS

This exercise is perfect for toning up the inner thighs while shaping your butt. This exercise can be done in two positions.

One is by holding a dumbbell in each hand up at the sides of each shoulder.

The second one is to hold a heavier dumbbell or just hold two of the same size in front of you hanging between your legs.

Your back must be kept straight, legs a little more than shoulder-width apart, toes turned outward. You then bend your knees until your legs are parallel to the floor.

Concentrate on using your glute muscles and try to feel the stretch when in the squat position.

3. BIRD DOG

On all fours, lift your right arm up while simultaneously kicking the left leg back.

Keep the rear leg parallel to the floor lifting from the inner thigh.

With your spine neutral hold for 60 seconds.

Repeat with the other leg.

Do 3 sets of 15.

4. SUMO JUMP SQUATS

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes are slightly turned out, arms should be on your hips.

Bend your knees into a plié, keep your core engaged then jump up explosively.

Aim to land with control, lower your body back into the squat position for one rep.

Do three sets, 30 seconds each.

5. SPLIT JUMP LUNGES

With your feet together, your knees soft while standing, jump and land into a lunge with your right leg forward.

Push off with both feet, jumping them together, then landing into a lunge with your left leg in front.

Jump your feet back together for one rep.

Complete as many reps as you can for 60 seconds.

These butt workouts are intended to let you isolate and focus your muscular tension on your glutes to make your butt bigger.

If you mostly feel the tension in your hamstring or lower back, keep doing them daily, the focus will relocation to your glutes.

These workouts are great glute workers.

By doing these workouts on your butt for a couple of minutes every day you will develop a great daily habit that will help you to increase your butt size and perfect its shape.