Why It's Never Too Late To Start All Over At 30 And What To Expect

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. You’ll make new friends while friends from the past fade away.

When I said goodbye to my college friends and friends I had from traveling the country, we vowed to stay in touch, but the passage of time slowly fades friendships.

It starts with phone calls, which then morph to either texts or Facebook messages that become more scarce as all parties slowly lose interest. In the end, though, the passage of time brings new friends.

Staring at 30 in a new city will show you this. Yes, it’s painful, but it's an inevitable stage of the journey. New friends will come into your life, and you’ll be thankful they did.

2. You’ll feel wiser and more confident than ever before.

Your past accomplishments will empower you in this stage of your life. The lessons from your 20s will serve you well as you navigate your third decade in a new city.

You’ll look back at your 20-something self and wonder why you acted the way you did, only to see it was for the best in terms of developing maturity

3. Starting over in a new city isn’t exclusively for 20-somethings.

We become accustomed to the stories of 20-somethings moving to new cities after college and starting over. Such occurrences are the subjects of novels and sitcoms.

But, what about 30-somethings? The beauty of starting over at 30 in a new city will display the power of reinventing oneself. You’ll feel young again, but all the wiser.

4. Free of roommates, you’ll finally see what it means to be independent.

Your 30s are not often seen as a decade to have roommates, so chances are you’re on your own. Take advantage of it; you can come and go as you please without having someone to answer to.

You can be loud when you return home, turn on the lights without having to worry about waking someone and wake up as early or late as you please.

Watch TV late into the night with no worries of bothering anyone. You can even bring dates over. The possibilities will be endless.

5. You’ll experience nostalgia for your 20s.

Having nostalgia is bound to happen, but never second-guess your life choices when it does. Never ask "what if?" Leave your 20s in the past, as everything happens when it’s supposed to.

Just because you didn’t start over in a new city in your 20s doesn’t mean starting over in one at 30 is meaningless. Instead, there will be a greater sense of appreciation for it.