modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Beauty & Fashion

Stylish Design Inspiration For This Festive Season

Modern Ghana
Photo culled from fashion slayers
Photo culled from fashion slayers

We are still in the merrymaking mood and by now most women are scouting for designs to sow for church and other Christmas events. Here are 4 inspirations for your beautiful african print or lace.

Photos culled from Fashion slayers

Note- Photos used unless otherwise stated, does not belong to modern Ghana

Pink flattering dressPink flattering dress

Blue dressBlue dress

FlawlessFlawless

Yellow long dressYellow long dress

body-container-line