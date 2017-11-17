Recipe: Corned Beef Stew

Photo credit - allnigerianrecipes.com

Ingredients

1 can of corned beef 1/2 can of tomato paste 1 can of tomato sauce (8 oz is good) 2 Jamaican hot peppers 1 1/2 onions 2 maggi cubes (or chicken bouillon cubes) olive oil 2 eggs (optional, but preferred) 1 garlic, 1ginger, 1 onion–blended together.

Method

1.) In a medium-sized pot, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil on medium heat. Add 1 onion (chopped) to the oil after it warms up until it turns golden brown.

2.) Blend the rest of the onions (should be 1/2 an onion) with the Jamaican peppers and the maggi cubes until it forms a thick sauce/paste. When the onions are brown, add the sauce to the oil and onions. Stir it up until it mixes in.

3.) After, add the tomato paste. Turn the heat down to a low-medium and let it cook for five minutes.

4.) Add the can of tomato sauce. Let it cook for another 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the garlic, ginger, and onion mixture to the sauce. Stir it up

5.) Add the can of corned beef to the sauce and mix it up. Let it cook for another 5 minutes.

6.) Crack the two eggs in the stew and do not mix it. Let the eggs cook for 1 minutes before mixing it in the stew. Then after you mix it, you can let them cook for a few more minutes.

You can add a little bit of oil and water to make the stew less thick if necessary.

After a few minutes, the stew is ready to serve with rice, yam, or plantains!