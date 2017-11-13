How To Get The Correct Measurement For A Man's Ring Size
Justmensrings.com
Photo credit - Men'sweddingbands.com
How to Measure a Man's Finger for Ring Size
Get Sized at a Jeweler:To ensure the most accurate ring size, we recommend you visit your local jeweler for a professional sizing.
If You are Buying the Ring as a Surprise: Borrow one of your partner's rings and slide it down a tapered candle. Measure the circumference of the candle where the ring stops. Use the chart below to determine the correct ring size.
Tips for Measuring a Man's Ring Size: Don't measure cold fingers, as this is when fingers are the smallest. The best time to measure a finger is at the end of the day when the finger is the largest. Take at least two measurements for accuracy.
Size Yourself: Wrap a thin strip of paper or piece of string around the base of the finger you want to measure. With a pen, mark the point on the paper or string where it overlaps, forming a circle on the finger. Measure the length of the paper or string using a flat ruler, from the starting point to the pen mark. Then find the matching size in the chart below.
Ring Size Conversion Chart Inside CircumferenceUS/CanadaBritish/Irish/AustralianJapaneseFrenchGermanShop Your Size Now
How To Get The Correct Measurement For A Man's Ring Size
How to Measure a Man's Finger for Ring Size
Ring Size Conversion Chart
Inside Circumference US/Canada British/Irish/Australian Japanese French German Shop Your Size Now
Inches MM
1.840 46.8 4 H 7 46 1/2 15 Shop Size 4
1.890 48.0 4.5 I 1/2 8 47 3/4 15 1/2 Shop Size 4.5
1.940 49.3 5 J 1/2 9 49 15 3/4 Shop Size 5
1.990 50.6 5.5 K 1/2 10 50 1/4 16 1/4 Shop Size 5.5
2.041 51.8 6 L 1/2 11 51 1/2 16 1/2 Shop Size 6
2.091 53.1 6.5 M 1/2 13 52 3/4 17 Shop Size 6.5
2.141 54.4 7 N 1/2 14 54 17 1/4 Shop Size 7
2.192 55.7 7.5 O 1/2 15 55 1/4 17 1/2 Shop Size 7.5
2.242 56.9 8 P 1/2 16 56 1/2 18 Shop Size 8
2.292 58.2 8.5 Q 1/2 17 57 3/4 18 1/2 Shop Size 8.5
2.342 59.5 9 R 1/2 18 59 19 Shop Size 9
2.393 60.8 9.5 S 1/2 19 60 1/4 19 1/2 Shop Size 9.5
2.443 62.1 10 T 1/2 20 61 1/2 20 Shop Size 10
2.493 63.3 10.5 U 1/2 22 62 3/4 20 1/2 Shop Size 10.5
2.543 64.6 11 V 1/2 23 64 20 3/4 Shop Size 11
2.594 65.9 11.5 W 1/2 24 65 1/4 21 Shop Size 11.5
2.644 67.2 12 X 1/2 25 66 1/2 21 1/4 Shop Size 12
2.694 68.4 12.5 Z 26 67 3/4 21 3/4 Shop Size 12.5
2.744 69.7 13 Z 1 27 69 22 Shop Size 13
2.795 71 13.5 Z 2 29 Shop Size 13.5
2.845 72.3 14 Z 3 31 Shop Size 14
2.895 73.5 14.5 Z 4 32 Shop Size 14.5
2.945 74.8 15 Z 5 33 Shop Size 15
2.996 76.1 15.5 Z 6 Shop Size 15.5
3.046 77.4 16 Z 7 Shop Size 16
3.096 78.6 16.5 Z 8 Shop Size 16.5
3.146 79.9 17 Z 9 Shop Size 17
3.197 81.2 17.5 Shop Size 17.5
3.247 82.5 18 Shop Size 18
3.297 83.7 18.5 Shop Size 18.5
3.347 85.0 19 Shop Size 19
3.397 86.3 19.5 Shop Size 19.5
3.448 87.6 20 Shop Size 2