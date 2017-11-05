Coconut Oil For Natural Hair Care – No More Dandruff
If harsh products and overuse of hairstyling tools has left your scalp itchy, flaky and full of dandruff, coconut oil can get you much needed relief.
All you need to do is gently massage some Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil onto your scalp. If you find that you have more build up in some places than others, be a little more liberal with the oil. Next, wrap your head with towel. Make sure the towel is large enough to cover your entire head.
Allow the coconut oil to sit on your hair for 90 minutes. Allotting this time will do wonders for moisturizing your scalp. After that, shampoo and condition your hair as usual. You can say goodbye to dry, flaky hair. No more dandruff shaking off onto your clothes and onto your face.
Coconut Oil For Natural Hair Benefits – Tangled Hair
If you suffer from tangled hair, don’t get pissed off and start cutting your hair. I speak from experience. Believe me, it will not get rid of your frizzy and tangled matted hair. There is a better way and it doesn’t involve scissors, so put them away.
All you have to do is moisten your hair, add some coconut oil to your comb, and smoothly run it through your hair. The coconut oil really helps to untangle your hair by penetrating the curls and smoothing out your hair as your comb.
Coconut Oil For Your Natural Hair
