ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EIB Network reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s sex video leak

General News EIB Network reacts to Serwaa Amiheres sex video leak
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Management of EIB Network, the parent company of GHOne TV, has announced the launch of an independent investigation into the leaked sex video involving its employee, Serwaa Amihere.

In a statement issued on April 10, 2024, the network acknowledged the legal proceedings initiated against individuals allegedly involved in disseminating the video.

This awareness, according to the statement, led to the decision to delay addressing the controversy publicly.

“We are also aware that criminal proceedings have been instituted by the state against certain persons who are alleged to have published the said video. This has delayed our public comment on this issue,” the statement read.

Furthermore, management revealed its intention to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the video.

The results of this investigation, along with subsequent actions, will be disclosed upon completion.

The network reiterated its commitment to integrity and accountability amidst the unfolding situation, assuring the public of its dedication to upholding these values.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: 'Bawumia in pole position to take over from me' – Akufo-Addo Election 2024: 'Bawumia in pole position to take over from me' – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh

2 hours ago

Lighthouse Chapel case: Manasseh, others have no evidence to support publications — Witness tells Court Lighthouse Chapel case: Manasseh, others have no evidence to support publication...

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak, Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee Mahama will ensure Free SHS thrives; ignore NPP — Dr Apaak

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama It's surprising the performance tracker failed to track how Akufo-Addo has perfe...

3 hours ago

Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor If you are against LGBTQ+, sign the bill when Akufo-Addo travels out of Ghana — ...

3 hours ago

Lets be inspired by Eid-ul-Fitr to deepen our brotherhood — Alan Kyeremateng Let’s be inspired by Eid-ul-Fitr to deepen our brotherhood — Alan Kyeremateng

3 hours ago

Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport Operators Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport ...

Just in....
body-container-line