EIB Network reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s sex video leak

Management of EIB Network, the parent company of GHOne TV, has announced the launch of an independent investigation into the leaked sex video involving its employee, Serwaa Amihere.

In a statement issued on April 10, 2024, the network acknowledged the legal proceedings initiated against individuals allegedly involved in disseminating the video.

This awareness, according to the statement, led to the decision to delay addressing the controversy publicly.

“We are also aware that criminal proceedings have been instituted by the state against certain persons who are alleged to have published the said video. This has delayed our public comment on this issue,” the statement read.

Furthermore, management revealed its intention to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the video.

The results of this investigation, along with subsequent actions, will be disclosed upon completion.

The network reiterated its commitment to integrity and accountability amidst the unfolding situation, assuring the public of its dedication to upholding these values.