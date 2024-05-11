ModernGhana logo
Ahuofe Patri react to rumors on alleged depression

Ahuofe Patri react to rumors on alleged depression
Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has said she was never depressed as she denied earlier reports.

Speaking on ‘Between Hours’ on Thursday, Ahoufe Patri expressed her dismay at the spread of false information, emphasizing that she had never described herself as depressed in any interview.

“There was a story that came out claiming that I opened up about my depression, but I never said that,” she said.

“It gives me goosebumps talking about this because that word [depression] is something I never used to describe myself.”

Ahoufe Patri voiced her concern about the impact of such misleading reports, highlighting the responsibility of bloggers to consider the accuracy and implications of the content they publish.

“I don’t think people think about the things they put out there for others to read. What bloggers put out there about me still baffles me,” she indicated.

“I didn’t come out to refute their claims because it’s not important. I believe that whatever you give attention to is what is going to grow,” she explained.

Affirming her mental well-being, Ahuofe Patri went on to say, “I am a very happy girl who is thriving,” dispelling any notions of depression surrounding her.

