Serwaa Amihere addresses sex video leak with apology

Renowned media personality Serwaa Amihere has bravely stepped forward to address a distressing incident involving the unauthorized release of a private video.

In a candid press statement captured by blogger Attractive Mustapha shared on her social media platforms, Amihere revealed that on April 2, 2024, an intimate video featuring her and a man named Henry Fitz was disseminated online.

The release of the video, which dates back five years, has not only deeply embarrassed Amihere but has also affected her family, loved ones, and professional associations. The incident has cast a shadow over her employers and the brands she represents, causing widespread discomfort and unease.

Amihere disclosed that the ordeal began nearly five months prior, with threats of extortion looming over her. Despite efforts by law enforcement to apprehend the culprits behind the extortion attempts, the release of the video persisted, amplifying the distress experienced by Amihere and those closest to her.

Reflecting on the events, Amihere expressed regret for underestimating the impact of her influence and the potential consequences of her actions five years ago. She acknowledged the disappointment and frustration felt by her support network, recognizing the unintended repercussions of her past decisions.

In a heartfelt apology, Amihere extended her sincere regrets to her family, loved ones, affiliated businesses, brands, and the public at large for the anguish caused by the leaked video. She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support, inspiration, and encouragement she has received throughout her career in the media.

Despite the challenges posed by this distressing episode, Amihere emphasized that she has gleaned invaluable lessons for the future.