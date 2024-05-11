ModernGhana logo
Moviemakers don't prioritize actors' safety — Gloria Safo

Actress Gloria Safo has registered her displeasure about how Ghanaian moviemakers do not care about the safety and well-being of their actors on set.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Gloria Safo asked the movie industry to pay attention to that.

“As an industry, we need to learn from this incident. There are a lot of things that we take for granted.

We don’t prioritize our safety or well-being at all. It’s not just going to the villages, even shooting in the urban areas. Someone had to die for us to realize that we are taking some of the most important things for granted. We have a lot to do,” she said

“We need to make a conscious effort to prioritize our safety on set. We take a lot of risks. I don’t know if producers, directors, or filmmakers consider that.

“Sometimes you go on set and they are telling you to do a particular thing or go through a particular process, and you voice out, ‘No, this is not going to help me. Can we have it a different way?

“And then the producer or director will go like, ‘This is how I want it. Didn’t you read your script? Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah’,” she added.

“I am someone who actually airs my views about issues when I’m on set. Any issue about costume, about food, about whatever, I will talk about it because it’s very important,” she concluded.”

