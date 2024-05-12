Gospel Icon KODA's final funeral rites announced

12.05.2024 LISTEN

The family of the late gospel music sensation, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, famously known as KODA, has unveiled the details of his final funeral rites, marking the culmination of a legendary musical journey that touched hearts across Ghana and beyond.

In a heartfelt statement released on May 10, the family disclosed that the solemn yet celebratory event is scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024. The chosen venue, the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) or the Dominion Centre on Spintex road in Accra, is poised to be a fitting backdrop for honoring the life and musical contributions of the beloved artist.

The announcement follows a poignant one-week observation held on Friday, May 10th, where fellow gospel luminaries such as Pastor Joe Beecham and Uncle Ato came together to pay their respects and reminisce on KODA's profound impact.

KODA's untimely passing on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after bravely battling a kidney disease, sent shockwaves through the music community, leaving behind a void that will be deeply felt by fans and colleagues alike.

Renowned for his soul-stirring melodies and spiritually uplifting compositions, KODA transcended the realm of mere entertainment, imprinting his essence on the fabric of Ghanaian music. Not confined to the role of a vocalist, he also distinguished himself as a skilled producer, shaping the sonic landscape with his creativity and passion.