Gyakie, a Ghanaian music sensation, has expressed her unique position as the sole artiste in her family, dismissing any notion of shared artistic pursuits within her familial circle.

Born Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie has soared to prominence with her distinct musical style and captivating performances.

In an interview with TV3, Gyakie firmly stated her stance on her family’s artistic legacy, asserting, "I'm the only artist in the family, so let's move on."

This declaration comes amidst discussions about her sister, Shiela Acheampong, and her aspirations within the music industry.

Despite Sheila's ambitions, Gyakie appears determined to maintain her identity within the music industry.

Shiela, however, has articulated her independence from familial endorsements, expressing a desire to forge her path to success.

In a separate interview, she emphasized her willingness to build her career from the ground up, without relying on family connections.

“It would be amazing to have that but then…let me think about this question well, I don’t want to commit a blunder. With the Abedi Peles’, Dede Ayew tried his best to make people know him for who he is…his dad groomed him but he rose to fame with his own works.

“I’d love it (endorsement) but I would want to build it myself. I already have the foundation so I want to work on the building. Let them support me and the endorsement can follow…I want something like that,” she stated.

She continued, “I would be very very happy if my dad was like Sheila, this song, look at it. I would be like Owoahene wrote this song for me and I am singing it to you. That would be the introduction.”