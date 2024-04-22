ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m the only artiste in my family — Gyakie

Industry News Gyakie
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Gyakie

Gyakie, a Ghanaian music sensation, has expressed her unique position as the sole artiste in her family, dismissing any notion of shared artistic pursuits within her familial circle.

Born Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie has soared to prominence with her distinct musical style and captivating performances.

In an interview with TV3, Gyakie firmly stated her stance on her family’s artistic legacy, asserting, "I'm the only artist in the family, so let's move on."

This declaration comes amidst discussions about her sister, Shiela Acheampong, and her aspirations within the music industry.

Despite Sheila's ambitions, Gyakie appears determined to maintain her identity within the music industry.

Shiela, however, has articulated her independence from familial endorsements, expressing a desire to forge her path to success.

In a separate interview, she emphasized her willingness to build her career from the ground up, without relying on family connections.

“It would be amazing to have that but then…let me think about this question well, I don’t want to commit a blunder. With the Abedi Peles’, Dede Ayew tried his best to make people know him for who he is…his dad groomed him but he rose to fame with his own works.

“I’d love it (endorsement) but I would want to build it myself. I already have the foundation so I want to work on the building. Let them support me and the endorsement can follow…I want something like that,” she stated.

She continued, “I would be very very happy if my dad was like Sheila, this song, look at it. I would be like Owoahene wrote this song for me and I am singing it to you. That would be the introduction.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Ghanaians suffered ‘real dumsor’ under you; be the last to point fingers — Ahiag...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Dumsor: There’s an end in sight; maintenance work almost complete — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Asah-Asante cautions Bawumia over delayed selection of running mate for 2024...

3 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a meeting with the CHASS national executives ‘My gov’t will encourage private sector to build educational infrastructure’ — B...

3 hours ago

Dr. Asah Asante, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana 2024 polls: Delay in announcing NPP running mate an unnecessary waste of time — ...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Ghana deserves better; not this gov’t of stealing, land-grabbing, dumsor – Bawah...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP’s probing of Scholarship Secretariat demonstrates government’s intent to fig...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, leading member of the NDC Ghanaians have been so indulgent with this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia disaster of a gove...

3 hours ago

Stop paying Musah Danquah; hes a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Koku Anyidoho to Mahama Stop paying Musah Danquah; he’s a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line