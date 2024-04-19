ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.04.2024 Exclusive News

I won’t date an industry person - Gyakie

GyakieGyakie
19.04.2024 LISTEN

Songstress, Gyakie has opened up about her stance on dating fellow musicians or creatives within the industry, emphasizing the complexities that come with such relationships.

In an interview on 3FM, she said pursuing romantic relationships with individuals from the same professional space can be challenging.

“While love is undeniably beautiful, engaging romantically with someone from the same professional sphere can prove to be exceedingly challenging,” Gyakie stated.

Despite acknowledging the unpredictable nature of love, Gyakie affirmed her current preference to steer clear of dating within the industry, citing the intricacies and potential pitfalls associated with such relationships.

“I won’t advise that to myself. If I had another version of me, I wouldn’t advise that because it can be very, very tricky but you never know,” Gyakie shared.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I wouldn’t say it’s wrong, but at the same time, right now, I wouldn’t advise myself to be with an industry person.”

Earlier, Gyakie had disclosed that her latest single, “December,” was inspired by a personal disappointment, revealing that the song’s lyrics reflect her emotions during a challenging period, including grappling with suicidal thoughts.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Well no longer tolerate your empty, unwarranted attacks – TUC blasts Prof Adei We’ll no longer tolerate your empty, unwarranted attacks – TUC blasts Prof Adei

3 hours ago

Bawumia donates GHc200,000 to support Madina fire victims Bawumia donates GHc200,000 to support Madina fire victims

3 hours ago

IMF to disburse US360million third tranche to Ghana without creditors MoU IMF to disburse US$360million third tranche to Ghana without creditors MoU 

3 hours ago

Truck owner share insights into train collision incident Truck owner share insights into train collision incident

3 hours ago

Paramount chief of Bassare Traditional Area passes on Paramount chief of Bassare Traditional Area passes on

3 hours ago

Two teachers in court over alleged illegal possession of BECE papers Two teachers in court over alleged illegal possession of BECE papers  

3 hours ago

Sunyani: Victim allegedly shot by traditional warriors appeals for justice Sunyani: Victim allegedly shot by traditional warriors appeals for justice

5 hours ago

Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy

5 hours ago

Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store facility — Bawumia Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store fac...

Just in....
body-container-line