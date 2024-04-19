ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.04.2024 General News

Ashanti discloses engagement to Nelly

Ashanti and NellyAshanti and Nelly
19.04.2024 LISTEN

In a heartwarming revelation, R&B sensation Ashanti has announced her engagement to American rapper Nelly, alongside the exciting news of their impending parenthood.

The couple shared their joyous news exclusively with Essence Magazine on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti expressed in the interview, radiating happiness and gratitude. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti and Nelly’s journey has been marked by ups and downs, but their love has stood the test of time. The couple initially began dating in 2003, captivating fans with their undeniable chemistry. Despite a brief separation in 2013, Ashanti and Nelly reignited the flames of their romance in 2023, solidifying their commitment in an Instagram post on Ashanti’s birthday in October.

While this will be Ashanti’s first child, Nelly brings paternal experience to their growing family, with two children from a previous relationship. Additionally, Nelly has two adopted children from his stepsister Jaqueline Donahue, who tragically passed away from leukemia in 2005.

The announcement of their engagement and impending parenthood has elicited an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and well-wishers alike, underscoring the couple’s enduring appeal and the excitement surrounding their next chapter together.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Avoid pre-registered SIMs, buyer and seller liable for prosecution – Ursula Owusu warns Avoid pre-registered SIMs, buyer and seller liable for prosecution – Ursula Owus...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is the future – Afenyo-Markin Election 2024: Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is the future ...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng OSP files fresh charges against ex- PPA Boss

2 hours ago

Withdraw unreasonable GH5.8m fine against former board members – ECG tells PURC Withdraw unreasonable GH¢5.8m fine against former board members – ECG tells PURC

2 hours ago

Akroma mine attack: Over 20 armed robbers injure workers, steal gold at Esaase Akroma mine attack: Over 20 armed robbers injure workers, steal gold at Esaase

2 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Those who understand me have embraced hope for the future — Cheddar

3 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chair...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere —...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer Tema-Mpakadan railway project a perversion of the original viable concept design...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading Communications team member of the NDC Train crash: Elsewhere, everyone involved in the test will either be fired or re...

Just in....
body-container-line