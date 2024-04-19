Ashanti discloses engagement to Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly

19.04.2024 LISTEN

In a heartwarming revelation, R&B sensation Ashanti has announced her engagement to American rapper Nelly, alongside the exciting news of their impending parenthood.

The couple shared their joyous news exclusively with Essence Magazine on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti expressed in the interview, radiating happiness and gratitude. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti and Nelly’s journey has been marked by ups and downs, but their love has stood the test of time. The couple initially began dating in 2003, captivating fans with their undeniable chemistry. Despite a brief separation in 2013, Ashanti and Nelly reignited the flames of their romance in 2023, solidifying their commitment in an Instagram post on Ashanti’s birthday in October.

While this will be Ashanti’s first child, Nelly brings paternal experience to their growing family, with two children from a previous relationship. Additionally, Nelly has two adopted children from his stepsister Jaqueline Donahue, who tragically passed away from leukemia in 2005.

The announcement of their engagement and impending parenthood has elicited an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and well-wishers alike, underscoring the couple’s enduring appeal and the excitement surrounding their next chapter together.