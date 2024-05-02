Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has revealed the reason behind her initial decision to decline the role of Serwaa in the popular television series 'YOLO'.

In an interview on TV3’s The Afternoon Show, Fella revealed that despite auditioning for a role in the series, she initially refused to act as Serwaa when director Ivan Quashigah offered her the role.

Explaining her decision, Makafui disclosed that during auditions, she had set her sights on playing the character of Emily, Cyril's girlfriend in the YOLO series.

She expressed a strong belief in her abilities and desired to embody that particular role.

However, her reluctance to act as Serwaa stemmed from her past experience as a bread seller for her mother.

According to her, she did not want to act a role that mirrored her past life experiences, especially considering her previous occupation.

She said, "I actually declined taking the role of Serwaa... I believed so much in myself that back then I did not know that as an actor, I have to go through that process. I wanted to play the role of Emily, but I was told to act as Serwaa, and I didn’t want to because I was selling bread for my mother even before coming to Accra, so why would I be doing the same in a movie?"

Despite her initial reservations, she eventually embraced the role of Serwaa and became an integral part of the YOLO series.

Currently, Makafui is gearing up for the premiere of her debut movie titled 'Resonance', scheduled to take place on May 11, 2024 at the Accra Mall and Silverbird Cinemas.

Tickets for the premiere are priced at GHC100 and are available for purchase at the cinemas.