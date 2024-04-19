‘Feast Ghana & Rep Your Region’ launched by Ghana Tourism Authority; Ashanti Region to host on April 22

In a bid to spotlight Ghana's rich culinary heritage and promote the country as a top culinary tourism destination, tourism stakeholders have announced the launch of "Feast Ghana," a vibrant culinary event set to captivate taste buds and celebrate cultural diversity through food.

The event, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association, and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC), kicked off on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).

Celebrating Ghana’s Rich Culinary Heritage

Under the theme "Flavours Of Ghana, Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity Through Food," Feast Ghana promises a delectable journey through Ghana's diverse culinary landscape. From traditional dishes to contemporary delights, the event aims to showcase the vibrant flavors that define Ghanaian cuisine.

The launch event also marked the second edition of the "Rep Your Region" program by the Ladies Club of GTA, adding an extra layer of cultural celebration and regional pride to the festivities.

Honoring Cultural Significance

Following its launch in Accra, Feast Ghana will make its way to the Ashanti Region on April 22nd, in partnership with the Asanteman Queenmothers Association, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. This extension of the event underscores the region's cultural significance and culinary contributions to Ghana's diverse food scene.

Speaking about the initiative, CEO of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, highlighted the importance of Feast Ghana in showcasing the nation's culinary richness and celebrating unity and diversity through food. He emphasized that the event aligns with GTA's "See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, and Feel Ghana" campaign, which aims to promote local tourism and cultural appreciation.

A Memorable Culinary Showcase

The grand celebration of Feast Ghana will culminate on May Day at the Accra International Conference Center, in collaboration with the PSWU of TUC. This final event promises to be a memorable showcase of Ghana's local foods, featuring traditional dishes, culinary delights, and a vibrant celebration of Ghana's heritage.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a top tourist destination, events like Feast Ghana play a crucial role in attracting discerning travelers seeking authentic gastronomic experiences and cultural immersion.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable culinary journey through the heart and soul of Ghana at Feast Ghana 2024!