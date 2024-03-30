ModernGhana logo
Continuing to undermine our efforts won't help; even foreign artistes come to Ghana to learn — Bisa Kdei

Continuing to undermine our efforts won't help; even foreign artistes come to Ghana to learn —Bisa Kdei
Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei has voiced his concerns about certain promoters undermining the efforts of Ghanaian musicians, stating that such actions hinder the progress of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

In an interview with Accra FM, Bisa Kdei emphasized the importance of recognizing the hard work put in by Ghanaian musicians to refine their craft.

He lamented the missed opportunities during the 'Year of Return' event, where international visitors had the chance to experience Ghanaian music but were often exposed to other genres instead.

"I felt we didn't utilize [the Year of Return events] effectively. There were instances where international visitors came to experience Ghanaian music but ended up being exposed to other genres instead," Bisa Kdei remarked.

"Some promoters claim that no Ghanaian artist can fill the O2 Arena, continuously undermining the efforts of Ghanaian artists.

“Let's highlight the positives to inspire others to excel. No one should disparage our music because some foreign artists even come to Ghana to learn," he asserted.

Currently, Kdei is promoting his emotionally resonant single "Medaase."

Gideon Afful Amoako
