DJ Khaled Showers Blessings On Ghana’s DJ Switch

Popular American DJ, Khaled Mohamed Khaled, popularly known as DJ Khaled has endorsed Ghana’s wonder kid DJ Switch.

Taking to his Instagram page on 26th February 2020, he shared a photo of DJ Switch and caption it bless up Ghana.

He wrote: Bless up ! @djswitchghana keep winning !

BLESS UP GHANA @beatsbydre @beats1official @applemusic

YOUNG WORLD 🌎 THE WORLD IS YOURS

From where we sit, this looks like the biggest endorsement she has had throughout her DJ career and perhaps the biggest any Ghanaian DJ has enjoyed.

That said, big congratulations to the young lady DJ and we wish her the very best.

Watch video below