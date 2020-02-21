Ritaqueen Sings ‘He Reigns'

Listen to article

The Ghanaian Gospel music industry has really gone from strength to strength and there is growing signs of incredible upcoming gospel acts.

The list features the new face of Gospel Music who are making an impressive statement about their music and mission using the new media and sharing the gospel through their songs to take believers by storm.

One such personality is Rita Nkansah popularly known as Ritaqueen who has taken her talent into new territory with creative arrangement, song choice and production.

She is raising the flag of Ghana outside the territories of the country and has been praised for her exceptional ministration at events and churches.

She has used her incredible talent to serve at the House of Prayer Ministries International, preparing to release her maiden thrilling gospel song titled ‘He Reigns’ which projects God’s goodness.

”I want the world to know that it doesn’t matter what the enemy brings on our way, he that is in us is greater, stronger, bigger, wiser, than he that is in the world, so no matter what we go through in life we should never give up because God will see us through and we shall overcome,” she speaks ahead of the release in March.

Ritaqueen is changing lives with the raw emotion and passion delivered with every note she sings. She delivers a powerful worship song that congregations around the world can easily sing along.