Jonathan Sackitey Honoured

The World Masters Committee (WMC) ‒ an international cultural organisation based in Seoul, South Korea ‒ has honoured Jonathan Sackitey Quao for his contribution towards artistic and cultural perseveration and advancement in Ghana.

This was at a ceremony held in Accra, which was attended by the Ghanaian ambassador to South Korea, Her Excellency Diffie Kusi Dede Agyarko.

The WMC is an international culture NGO for world culture exchange which selects 'World Masters' who represent the culture of their home countries from over the world.

Since its inception in 2007, the WMC has honoured 338 'World Masters', including artists, artisans and performers from 79 countries who were recommended by the ambassadors and diplomats of the various foreign embassies in the Republic of Korea.

Jonathan Quao was selected for nomination by the Ghanaian embassy in South Korea and the Ministry of Culture in Ghana.

According to the WMC, Mr. Quao is one of the best to have been honoured.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Simeon Kwaku Tetheh, who graced the event held in Accra, expressed gratitude to the NGO and the Ghana embassy for recognising the efforts of Mr. Quao.

He congratulated the 2019 'World Master' winner on his overwhelming contribution to the growth of the art industry in the municipality and the country at large.

---Daily Guide