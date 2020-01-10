10 Ghanaian Gospel Artists To Watch In 2020

The list which was put together by Gospel Hypers , A Christian Entertainment Platform which seek to recognize Gospel Artists who have taken their talent into new territory with creative arrangement, song choice and production.

The list features the new face of Gospel Music who are making an impressive statement about their music and mission using the new media and sharing the gospel through their songs to take believers by storm according to Sista Ginna Founder of Gospel Hypers.

The Ghanaian Gospel music industry has really gone from strength to strength and there is a growing scene of incredible upcoming gospel acts.

For those fans and everyone else reading, investing some time in exploring the best Gospel artists on the rise in 2020, is only right that you step into the new year and new decade with the best upcoming gospel artists on the radar.

The opinions and views shown in this post are subject to the author and is not meant to undermine other artists.

Efe Grace

Going from a viral YouTube worship sensation to a rising gospel sweetheart, Efe is changing lives with the raw emotion and passion delivered with every note she sings. She delivers a powerful worship songs that congregations around the world can easily sing along. Don’t be left out, join team Efe. Check out her latest single King Of Glory

Luigi Maclean

Adding classic soul flavor to gospel music, luigi Maclean after getting noticed with his hit feature on Ghana’s most influential gospel artists Joe Mettle, Luigi the Joe Mettle ‘Mentee’ dropped a notable single AMAZING GO Timeless in its message; a simply great worship song.

Luigi is considered without doubt as the next big thing to happen to the Ghana gospel industry.

Perez Musik

Perez Musik has been grinding since 2015, He is uplifting, inspirational and incorporates from traditional to contemporary. Perez comes from a background of addiction, brokenness and loneliness and a formal secular artists now uses his music to expose others to the love of Christ. Blema Tesaa which means Rock of Ages is one of the hit singles from Perez Musik’s upcoming album titled ‘it is possible.’

Make sure you check out his latest song, Aseda on Youtube.

Philip Adzale

Don’t sleep on Philip Adzale; He might not have won the coveted title of ‘Best Gospel Artists” but he has a voice that’ll make your soul rejoice. His live worships hits you right in the soul.

If you’re looking for a refreshing, cross generational sound, then check out YAHWEY by Philip Adzale and his worship videos on youtube.

We’re expecting more greatness coming from him in the future.

Lil Zig

Lil Zig is one of gospel music’s most versatile artists and holds quite a spot in the industry Zig’s sound stands out against the often urban tones found in Gospel music and popular for his hit single “ Oguama Ne Mogya ”. He has dropped and collaborated on several songs over the years. We anticipate what he has planned for the year 2020.

Jayana

Even though she has been around for a while, Jayana of stars of the future fame is seen as a fresh talent in the gospel music industry. In 2019 she joined Joyce Blessing in quite a number of great projects and stages that stood out and placed her more in the spotlight.

Jayana been Under Joyce Blessings Leadership, it’s not surprising that her debut single “ Victory which was released last year landed on Ghana’s Top 10 Gospel Albums chart for weeks.

Neqta Music

Neqta is an artist I definitely look out to shine this year and that’s because he has got that unique sound and voice that sets him apart. In 2019 he released a single “ Nobody ”. If you love urban gospel music let me put you on Neqta. His music touches emotions, laughter, pain, perseverance and faith.

Neqta has an international sound and we anticipate greater projects and releases this year 2020 as he gets more of his music out.

Bethel Revival Choir

A contemporary gospel music group birthed from Global Evangelical Church in Kotobabi (Accra) where they began.

Bethel Revival shook the industry with their hit song “ Vovome ” which featuring Joe Mettle a live recording with over 2Million streams on YouTube. They are no doubt the hottest contemporary gospel group in Ghana. This year, we are watching out for what they have up their sleeves.

Mag Narh

If you’re looking for a refreshing and spirit – filled local worship, then check out Mg Narh on YouTube, Under the Mentorship of Piesie Esther it’s no surprise that Mag delivers a powerful live worship, Get ready to see Narh shake up the industry for years to come.

Rama Antwi

The New Ghanaian gospel music sentation, The passionate voice of contemporary inspiration singer (Rama Antwi) is carving out a unique nice for the worshiper. She’s becoming one of the most buzzed about singers on social media. Being viewed by her fans as Ghana’s new sensation in the gospel field. Thousands of fans enjoyed hearing her heartfelt cover songs on youtube

We anticipate greater projects and releases this year 2020 as she gets more of her music out.