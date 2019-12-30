Freda Rhymz To End 2019 With New Track

Rapper Freda Rhymz, is set to release a new single to mark the end of the 2019 and the start of 2020.

‘Agoro’, the new single by the Young Mission Entertainment signer, features Afrobeat singer Article Wan.

The song will be released on Tuesday, December 31.

With earlier release of “YME Freestyle” and “Sing My Song”, “Agoro” in the local dialect denotes party and the festive season still continues through to January.

