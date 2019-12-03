ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.12.2019 Photo News

Petrah, Efya And Adina Dazzle In New Pictures

By George Annor Ansah
Petrah, Efya And Adina Dazzle In New Pictures
1 HOUR AGO PHOTO NEWS

Ghanaian and Manner Records signed female music sensation Petrah releases promo pictures of herself alongside Multiple Award-winning female vocalists Efya and Adina for their new collaboration titled 'Number Second’.

These three music sensations slay in their pair of black boots and looking all chic and cozy together. They hired the services of renowned photographers Twins Don't Beg to make these shots possible.

See more dazzling pictures:

123201960027-h40n1r5eey-img-20191202-wa0031

123201960027-qulxocb543-img-20191202-wa0034

123201960028-0f72ym3xxs-img-20191202-wa0032

123201960029-g30n1r5edx-img-20191202-wa0033

TOP STORIES

I Beg You, Stop Light Fishing – Akufo-Addo To Ga Mashie Fish...
3 hours ago

You Can Call Me Old Student Of Prempeh College — Otumfuo
3 hours ago

body-container-line