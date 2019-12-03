Ghanaian and Manner Records signed female music sensation Petrah releases promo pictures of herself alongside Multiple Award-winning female vocalists Efya and Adina for their new collaboration titled 'Number Second’.
These three music sensations slay in their pair of black boots and looking all chic and cozy together. They hired the services of renowned photographers Twins Don't Beg to make these shots possible.
Petrah, Efya And Adina Dazzle In New Pictures
See more dazzling pictures: