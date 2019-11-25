Ramiforson, A Ghanaian Singer To Hit Town

Up and coming Ghanaian musician Ramiforson is planning to hit the music market soon. The Highlife/ Hiplife singer born Rahman Forson is from Breman Bedum, but born and raised in Mankessim.

He completed Mankessim St. Paul's Catholic JHS and Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI). He then continued to Cape Coast Technical Institute where he studied Electricals.

According to the singer, the music industry is very broad and competitive, and there is a lot of young talent underground who needs more attention and the media support to make it to the limelight.

When asked why he chose to do music, he said ‘Music pays, we are all looking for a lucrative job. If my talent can make me rich, why not pursue the dream’.

Ramiforson takes inspiration from Obrafour, Kofi Kinaata, Oheneba Kisi, Kwabena Kwabena and some few others. He thinks the Ghanaian music industry is missing its originality.

He is set to release his debut single titled ‘Ohemaa’ soon which is expected to blow off Ghanaians and the world at large.

Follow Ramiforson on:

Facebook - Ramiforson

Twitter/Instagram - @ramiforson

All Other Platforms - Ramiforson