ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.11.2019 General News

Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mathews split

By lindaikejisblog.com
Dillish Mathews and Emmanuel Adebayor
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
Dillish Mathews and Emmanuel Adebayor

Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and Big Brother star Dillish Mathews seem to have gone their seperate ways over an undisclosed issue.

Big Brother star confirms relationship with Adebayor

The footballer hinted on their breakup following an Instagram exchange he had with a follower.

Adebayor stated that he has nothing to do in Namibia when asked if he will be visiting the country soon, even after being reminded that his "girlfriend" lives there.

1110201950624-8dt2wkjwvq-5dc6908c2ae6f

1110201950624-typbsferqm-5dc690b01d0ce

A quick check on Instagram also revealed that couple who are always in each other's comment section have unfollowed each other.

1110201950624-n6ium8x432-5dc6914b5e904

TOP STORIES

Father Of NPP 3rd Vice Chairman Omari-Wadie Reported Dead
19 hours ago

Nalerigu: Bawumia Receives Rousing Welcome At Damba Festival
20 hours ago

body-container-line