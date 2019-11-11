Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mathews split

Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and Big Brother star Dillish Mathews seem to have gone their seperate ways over an undisclosed issue.

Big Brother star confirms relationship with Adebayor

The footballer hinted on their breakup following an Instagram exchange he had with a follower.

Adebayor stated that he has nothing to do in Namibia when asked if he will be visiting the country soon, even after being reminded that his "girlfriend" lives there.

A quick check on Instagram also revealed that couple who are always in each other's comment section have unfollowed each other.