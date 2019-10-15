RTP Awards: Female Politicians Turn Up To Dazzle

The 9th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last Saturday, bringing together public figures from Ghanaian high society.

The ceremony, organized to honour media personalities for excelling in their respective broadcasting fields in the year under review, also drew in a number of eminent female politicians who certainly illuminated the night.

Notable among them were Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency and Deputy Minister of Education (Technical and Vocational Education Training), Joyce Bawah Mogtari (Maritime lawyer and spokesperson for H.E John Dramani Mahama), Obuobia Darko-Opoku (politician, philanthropist and motivational speaker), Sedina Tamakloe (politician and pharmacist), Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo (CEO of Image Consortium and Deputy Women's Organizer, NDC), and Dr. Hannah Bissiw (National Women's Organizer, NDC).

Also in attendance were aspiring parliamentarians Amanda Okyere (Suhum, NDC), Millicent Amankwah (Sunyani West, NDC), and Ebi Bright (Tema Central, NDC).

Rocking the red carpet in gorgeous garments and gracing the event itself with their very presence, these personalities contributed very much to the glamour for which the occasion would be remembered.