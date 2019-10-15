ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.10.2019 Radio & Television

RTP Awards: Female Politicians Turn Up To Dazzle

By News Desk
RTP Awards: Female Politicians Turn Up To Dazzle
2 HOURS AGO RADIO & TELEVISION

The 9th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last Saturday, bringing together public figures from Ghanaian high society.

The ceremony, organized to honour media personalities for excelling in their respective broadcasting fields in the year under review, also drew in a number of eminent female politicians who certainly illuminated the night.

Notable among them were Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency and Deputy Minister of Education (Technical and Vocational Education Training), Joyce Bawah Mogtari (Maritime lawyer and spokesperson for H.E John Dramani Mahama), Obuobia Darko-Opoku (politician, philanthropist and motivational speaker), Sedina Tamakloe (politician and pharmacist), Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo (CEO of Image Consortium and Deputy Women's Organizer, NDC), and Dr. Hannah Bissiw (National Women's Organizer, NDC).

Also in attendance were aspiring parliamentarians Amanda Okyere (Suhum, NDC), Millicent Amankwah (Sunyani West, NDC), and Ebi Bright (Tema Central, NDC).

Rocking the red carpet in gorgeous garments and gracing the event itself with their very presence, these personalities contributed very much to the glamour for which the occasion would be remembered.

10152019124511-otkvn0y442-a05db094-8b17-4585-ac79-a3f0a233ba63

10152019124511-swnyqdcp53-1b8c7a40-9423-4e56-945b-d802dcc7fee6

10152019124512-1h830n4aau-5bce4f83-da79-4ccf-bac7-1c56f6ba4467

10152019124512-h41o266fea-7e971499-4606-4cb6-90a3-51498ca876ef

10152019124512-m6htk8w331-8a3f6e91-e755-4031-afc2-4078d9684429

10152019124513-1j041p5ccw-235d65be-9b2c-4d47-a947-ccbd36c1d8c1

10152019124513-g30n1r5edx-961e436b-c9c0-43f0-aa32-6b692a297c0e

TOP STORIES

Ato Essien, 3 Others Granted ¢200m Bail Each
27 minutes ago

Talk Tax: Minister Vows To 'Snatch' Licences Of Deviant Telc...
38 minutes ago

body-container-line