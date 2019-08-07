Lekzy Decomic Snubbed Peacefm Interview Ahead Of Laughline Comedy Show – Socrates Sarfo

Ghanaian movie producer Socrates Sarfo has lambasted Ghanaian comedian Lekzy Decomic for snubbing a live interview on Entertainment review, an entertainment show on renowned local radio station Peace fm.

Socrates Sarfo, who shared his sentiment live on air, said:” Do you know what it takes to get an artiste on entertainment review.”

Checks indicated that Lekzy Decomic had to run an errand for his father hence failure to show up at the interview.

Socrates Sarfo further added that he was very surprised at Lekzy Decomic attitude because some artistes had to pay huge sums of money to get a slot on the show.

Unlike Lekzy Decomic who had the opportunity to promote his show “Laughline” for free on the platform.

It took the intervention of other pundits on the show to calm down “furious” Socrates Sarfo.

Source: odarteyghnews.com