JM Nominated At Emerging Music Awards 2019

Sensational UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Joseph Matthew aka JM has been nominated at this year’s Emerging Music Awards.

Emerging Music Awards, is an award scheme that seeks to honour and appreciate the musical works of Young artistes who have excelled in the eight main genres in Ghana (Gospel, Highlife, Hip-pop, Hiplife, Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae, Traditional)

Joseph Matthew has been nominated in the International Act Of The Year Category with his hit song ’Nyame Ye.

Crooned in a distinctive contemporary sound–a mixture of highlife, Afro beats, and Rap, “Nyame Ye’, which literally means ‘God Is Good in Akan, is praise and worship song that talks about the essence of thanking God for overcoming obstacles and hard times.

The ‘Nyame Ye’ hitmaker, has been nominated in the International Act of The Year category alongside Bekey Mills (Australia), Clem Biney (USA), Dj Rich Boogie (Germany)Elijah The Worshiper(France), Lil C (Germany) and Manny XO (UK)

The Emerging Music Awards will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on 21st September, 2019.

--RazzNews.com