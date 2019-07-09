Sarkodie, Efia Odo,Kidi, Joey B And Others Storm King Promise Album Listening Party

Legacy Life Entertainment artiste King Promise held a private listening for his maiden studio album titled ‘As Promised’ on July 3, 2019.

The ”CCTV” singer invited media personalities and bloggers to an exclusive listening session party prior to the unveiling of his debut album ‘As Promised’.

The listening session of his debut album came off at the Kwarleyz Residence, Airport West, Accra with colleague musicians including Sarkodie, Omar Sterling, Joey B, Kidi among others.

